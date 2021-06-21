Korn Bassist Fieldy Announces Hiatus From Band to Deal With ‘Bad Habits’

Korn bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu will not be playing on the band’s upcoming tour, the 51-year-old musician announced Monday in a Facebook post.

In his statement, Arvizu wrote that he has been struggling with personal issues over the past year and that he is taking an indefinite hiatus from Korn to work on “bad habits.”

“The past six years, I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me,” he wrote. “It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time.”

He continued: “Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band. I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime, I will be staying creative to keep my mind and soul in a good place. I’m thankful for all of your support, patience, and understanding as we all have something that we deal with. Jonathan, Munky, Ray, and Head, I love you and I don’t want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle.”

Korn have yet to announce a replacement bassist for their tour dates this summer.