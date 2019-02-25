Korn, Alice in Chains Plot Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Korn and Alice in Chains will unite for a co-headlining summer tour. Underoath will open every show the 30-date trek, which launches July 18th in Austin, Texas and wraps September 4th in Mountain View, California.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 1st at 10 a.m. local time at Live Nation. A presale via Citi’s Private Pass program will run Tuesday, February 26th at 10 a.m. through Thursday, February 28th at 10 p.m. local time.

Korn are currently in the studio finishing their 13th LP, which follows 2016’s The Serenity of Suffering. Singer Jonathan Davis issued his debut solo album, Black Labyrinth, in 2018, and promoted the record on a U.S. tour that wrapped in November. Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch is the subject of Loud Krazy Love, a recent Showtime documentary focusing on his addiction struggles and turbulent relationship with his daughter.

Alice in Chains released their sixth LP, Rainier Fog, in 2018. Prior to their joint Korn jaunt, they will support the album on a stand-alone spring/summer world tour that kicks off March 7th in Auckland, New Zealand.

Korn/Alice in Chains Tour Dates

July 18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

July 20 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 23 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 31 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 2 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 3 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 6 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 7 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 10 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

August 11 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 13 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 17 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

August 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 21 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

August 30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

August 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 2 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 4 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre