Kool and the Gang Preview New Album ‘Perfect Union’ With ‘Pursuit of Happiness’

Kool and the Gang have returned with a new song, “Pursuit of Happiness,” from their upcoming album, Perfect Union, out August 21st via Omnivore Recordings.

“Pursuit of Happiness” boasts a bright groove and exudes hopeful energy with a hook that proclaims, “We need more Lennons, Lincolns, more Kennedys, and Kings/Lord could you send somebody to help us?/Someone to help us with a dream.” This version of the song also features a bonus verse from rapper Keith Murray (a version without the rap will also appear on Perfect Union).

“Pursuit of Happiness” arrives with a charming animated music video, directed by Patrick Smith. The clip tells the story of a robot in a post-apocalyptic world, who invents a pair of goggles that allow the wearer to see a brighter world. After manufacturing specs for everyone, that glimpse of a better life allows the robots to make it a reality, rendering the goggles obsolete by the end.

In a statement, Kool and the Gang’s Robert “Kool” Bell explained that “Pursuit of Happiness” was written by his late brother, Ronald Bell, during Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. “It was in some ways inspired by that time in history but, even more than that, my brother was inspired to voice the aspirations of so many of the people we meet during our travels to countries all over the world,” Bell said. “His co-writers are also the vocalists on the track, Balawah Muhammad and Walt Anderson. Keith Murray heard the track and added his rap and we all loved it.”

Perfect Union marks Kool and the Gang’s first album of all-new material since 2007’s Still Kool. In 2013, the group released a holiday record, Kool for the Holidays, which featured a mix of originals and seasonal standards.

Perfect Union Tracklist

1. “Pursuit of Happiness”

2. “The Weekend”

3. “Leave It on the Dance Floor”

4. “High”

5. “Sexy (Where’d You Get Yours)”

6. “All To Myself”

7. “R.O.Y.A.L.T.Y.” (Kool & the Gang Mix)

8. “Hold On”

9. “Good Time”

10. “Pursuit Of Happiness” (Rap Version)