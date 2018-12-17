Kool A.D.: Four Women Accuse Ex-Das Racist Rapper of Sexual Assault

Four women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against former Das Racist rapper Victor “Kool A.D.” Vasquez.

Speaking to Pitchfork, the four women, including Vasquez’s estranged wife Saba Moeel, alleged instances of non-consensual sexual activity that occurred between 2006 and 2015.

Moeel previously aired her allegations against Vasquez, as well as electronic musician Zomby, in a series of December 2017 tweets. Moeel provided more details to Pitchfork regarding the alleged sexual assaults by Vasquez, who she married in April 2014; Moeel gave birth to their daughter in September of that year.

“Our first time [in 2011] was at his parents’ house, and I told him straight up, ‘We can hook up, but I don’t want to have sex tonight,’ and he said, ‘OK,’” Moeel said. “He did it anyway, and I just froze, and he was like, ‘Oh it’s OK, just for a little bit.’” Moeel also alleged a New Year’s Eve incident found Vasquez ” basically [making] me give him head while I was super drunk and wanting to throw up and go to the bathroom.” (In an email to Pitchfork, Vasquez said he remembered both incidents as “consensual.”)

Marta Martinez, a college friend of Vasquez’s who had an on-and-off intimate relationship with the rapper, told Pitchfork of a June 2006 incident where Vasquez crashed at her San Francisco apartment. “He woke me up multiple times throughout the night trying to make advances, and I kept telling him no,” she said. “Finally he woke me up at like 6 or 6:30 in the morning. And I was feeling super pressured. I think my exact words were, ‘OK, fine.’ But then I immediately fell asleep. I was sleeping and I felt him inside of me. And I said, ‘What the fuck?’ I will never forget my first response.”

Martinez became pregnant soon after the assault; Vasquez paid for an abortion and accompanied her to the procedure, both parties confirmed to Pitchfork. “I would like to apologize again to Marta,” Vazquez wrote to Pitchfork. “It was never my intention to hurt her and I wish her peace and send her love.”

Two more women also shared similar experiences involving Vasquez allegedly forcing sex on them without consent. In regards to the two women’s allegations, Vasquez said while he remembered each incident differently, “I do not wish to deny her truth.”

Vasquez added, “I know I still have a lot of unlearning to do regarding sex, ego, pride and masculinity. I’m learning to recognize the toxic ideals of masculinity that I unthinkingly bought into. I compulsively sought validation through sex, selfishly unaware of the harm I was causing. I’m trying to be vigilant about consent, have more direct conversations, check myself and really be present and attentive to the wants and needs of the women in my life and not just in sexual relationships but in my relationships with all women.”