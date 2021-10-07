Koffee Returns With ‘West Indies,’ a Joyful Homage to Home

Koffee big ups her heritage in “West Indies,” the carefree first single from her upcoming debut album, slated for release in early 2022. This is the Jamaican singer-songwriter’s first single since last September’s “Pressure” remix with Buju Banton.

“West Indies” premieres with a video full of celebration, from Koffee joyfully performing on her own, to her sitting down for a bountiful family picnic, to a roaring nighttime party filled with fashionable friends. In February, Koffee told Rolling Stone her debut album would be an uplifting one: “I want to speak of a solution and of a way that we can come together and get along, even when things are going wrong,” she said. “Positivity is definitely a theme.” “West Indies” delivers on that promise.