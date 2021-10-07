Koffee Returns With ‘West Indies,’ a Joyful Homage to Home

 Koffee Returns With 'West Indies,' an Homage to Home and Joy - Rolling Stone
Koffee big ups her heritage in “West Indies,” the carefree first single from her upcoming debut album, slated for release in early 2022. This is the Jamaican singer-songwriter’s first single since last September’s “Pressure” remix with Buju Banton.

“West Indies” premieres with a video full of celebration, from Koffee joyfully performing on her own, to her sitting down for a bountiful family picnic, to a roaring nighttime party filled with fashionable friends. In February, Koffee told Rolling Stone her debut album would be an uplifting one: “I want to speak of a solution and of a way that we can come together and get along, even when things are going wrong,” she said. “Positivity is definitely a theme.” “West Indies” delivers on that promise. 

