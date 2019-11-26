 Koffee, Gunna Make It Rain (Literally) in New 'W' Video - Rolling Stone
Koffee, Gunna Make It Rain (Literally) in New ‘W’ Video

Jamaican artist’s Rapture EP is nominated for Best Reggae Album at 2020 Grammys

A storm is coming in “W,” a new song and video from Jamaican artist Koffee featuring Atlanta rapper Gunna.

The clip, directed by Matt Baron, starts off at Koffee’s island home, a storm bearing down as Koffee sings on rooftops, with a choir in church and all around the island. Gunna hunkers down in a broken down structure and raps as the power surges, curtains and cash billowing around him from hurricane-level winds. But when the storm does finally reach the island, it’s a much more joyous occasion than we’ve been led to believe.

“‘W’ is all about encouraging people to focus on the Wins and not the Losses, to not forget to live their best life and to always remember to give thanks,” Koffee said in a statement. “Big up to the whole team: production, the label and special thanks to Gunna for blessing the track with his feature!”

Koffee released her debut EP Rapture earlier this year. It is nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 2020 Grammys.

Gunna unveiled his debut album Drip or Drown 2 in February, following a series of Drip or Drown mixtapes that he began releasing in 2016. The rapper, who is signed to Young Thug’s YSL label, recently was featured in Thug’s “Hot” music video alongside Travis Scott.

