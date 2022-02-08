Koffee Announces Debut LP With Smooth-Talking Single ‘Pull Up’

Grammy Award-winning Jamaican singer-songwriter Koffee will release her debut album, Gifted, on March 25 via Sony Music U.K. and RCA Records. Coinciding with the album’s announcement, the 21-year-old released a new single, “Pull Up,” and an accompanying music video.

The dynamic video was directed by KC Locke and filmed in a shipping yard in Manchester, U.K. In the clip, Koffee speeds through an urban landscape in a slick car as she sings, “I don’t play/You will never ever find another like me/You should know you made my day/And I lost my woes when you came my way.”

“Pull Up” follows single, “West Indies,” which dropped October and is also slated to appear on Gifted.

Gifted is the follow-up to the 2019 EP, Rapture, which won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album — making Koffee the first woman to take home the award and the youngest reggae trophy recipient in Grammy history.

Last February, Koffee told Rolling Stone she wanted her debut LP to focus on the idea of unity.

“I want to speak of a solution and of a way that we can come together and get along, even when things are going wrong,” she said. “Positivity is definitely a theme. It will be a very interesting twist for people who knew my music before, and also for people who will discover me. I think it will be really awesome.”

To support the release of Gifted, Koffee will perform several U.K. shows before heading to the U.S. for a nationwide tour. Her U.S. tour kicks off in Seattle, Wash. on April 11 and wraps May 27 in Bakersfield, Calif.