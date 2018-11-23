Watch Kodak Black’s Travis Scott-Directed ‘Zeze’ Video

Kodak Black has dropped the new video for his hit single “Zeze” featuring Travis Scott and Migos’ Offset. Scott himself directed the visual, which offers a clever behind-the-scenes look at how music videos are made.

After the pre-video request from Kodak Black’s label that the “Zeze” video include “no guns, no drugs, no violence,” the clip unleashes a series of green screen adventures, from Kodak Black and Offset rapping next to an active volcano to Scott performing underwater with sharks.

“It’s green screen. You can put anything you want in it. It can be anything you want,” the in-video director tells Scott and Kodak Black midway through the video.

In addition to the “Zeze” video, Kodak Black also announced that the Florida rapper’s next album Dying to Live would arrive on December 14th. The LP features recent singles “Take One” and “If I’m Lyin, I’m Flyin,” but it’s not known whether “Zeze” is on the track list.