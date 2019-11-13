Kodak Black Sentenced to 46 Months for Federal Weapons Charges

Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal weapons charges in August, according to the Miami Herald.

The rapper could have received a maximum of 10 years in prison. The state requested 46 to 57 months, while Black’s lawyers pushed for 37 to 44 months or fewer.

The rapper, real name Bill K. Kapri, was arrested ahead of his scheduled appearance at Miami’s Rolling loud festival in May, and was accused of using false information on federal forms to purchase three firearms from a gun shop in Miami. Authorities claimed one of those weapons was found at the scene of a shooting in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Kapri originally pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $550,00 bond and house arrest, but federal prosecutors appealed the decision and the rapper was incarcerated without bond. The judge overseeing the appeal called Kapri “a danger to the community” and suggested he wouldn’t be able to stay out of trouble even under house arrest.

Kapri previously served seven months in a Florida prison on charges of marijuana possession, child neglect, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In Florida, Kapri has also been previously charged at various times with weapons possession, armed robbery, sexual assault, probation violations and fleeing from officers. He also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.

A representative for Kapri did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.