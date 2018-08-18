Kodak Black, the emerging Florida rapper whose rise in hip-hop was put on hold due to a prison sentence, is now a free man after being released from Broward County jail early Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old rapper, born Dieuson Octave, served seven months in a Florida jail after authorities raided his home in January, WPLG Local 10 reports.

Police were prompted to search his Pembroke Pines residence after an Instagram video revealed marijuana near his son. Black was subsequently arrested and charged with marijuana possession, child neglect, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Breaking: Kodak Black has been released from jail. pic.twitter.com/PPJcNYxF47 — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) August 18, 2018

By February, charges of child neglect and grand theft of a firearm were dropped. While the rapper was initially supposed to serve one year in prison, it was reported in July that his release would be moved from October to August 18.

“All I can say is, I work very hard to try and give all of my clients a second chance,” Black’s attorney Bradford Cohen told Pitchfork about Black’s lessened sentence. “We were lucky that the matter concerning […] Kodak was resolved in a way we felt was extremely fair by the prosecutor handling the matter. He looks forward to getting out and creating new music and spreading his charity work.”

While incarcerated, Black legally changed his name to Bill K. Kapri and earned his general equivalency diploma.

Black is best known for his hit singles “No Flockin” and “Tunnel Vision.” While in jail for a probation violation in April 2017, Black’s debut LP Painting Pictures opened up at Number Three on the Billboard 200. He also was stirred up in controversy when Cardi B was accused of stealing the rapper’s “flow” in her 2017 breakout single “Bodak Yellow.”

Despite his release, Black still faces legal issues as the rapper awaits trial for sexual assault charges in South Carolina from October 2017.