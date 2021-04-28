 Kodak Black Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Assault and Battery - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Garbage Preview New Album With Title Track 'No Gods No Masters'
Home Music Music News

Kodak Black Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Assault and Battery in Sexual Misconduct Case

Rapper will not serve jail time under plea deal

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 24: Kodak Black Performs at Kodak Black and friends Concert at Cosmopolitan on April 24, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery in a plea deal stemming from a sexual misconduct case.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Kodak Black, who was in court Wednesday on a sexual misconduct charge stemming from accusations he assaulted a high school student in 2016, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree assault and battery in a plea deal, as CBS affiliate WBTW reports.

The victim agreed to all of the conditions of the plea deal, 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements told WBTW. The plea deal stipulated that the rapper take full accountability for the incident and publicly apologize, which he submitted to while in court on Wednesday. He must also undergo counseling. Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was sentenced to 10 years suspended to 18 months probation under the conditions of the plea deal.

“Today Bill Kapri took a plea to the legal charge of assault, a non sex offense, and received 18 months probation,” his legal team said in a statement. “This was a change of charge from the original charge. Having consistently denied these 5 year old allegations, he entered this plea in order to resolve the matter.”

Kodak Black was originally charged with first-degree criminal sexual misconduct after he was accused of assaulting a high school student in a hotel room following a concert in Florence, South Carolina, in 2016.

In January on his final full day in office, former President Trump granted commutation to Kodak Black, who was in prison at the time for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms in Miami on two separate occasions. The rapper admitted to lying on the forms and pleaded guilty in 2019.

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Kodak Black

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.