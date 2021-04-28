Kodak Black Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Assault and Battery in Sexual Misconduct Case

Kodak Black, who was in court Wednesday on a sexual misconduct charge stemming from accusations he assaulted a high school student in 2016, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree assault and battery in a plea deal, as CBS affiliate WBTW reports.

The victim agreed to all of the conditions of the plea deal, 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements told WBTW. The plea deal stipulated that the rapper take full accountability for the incident and publicly apologize, which he submitted to while in court on Wednesday. He must also undergo counseling. Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was sentenced to 10 years suspended to 18 months probation under the conditions of the plea deal.

“Today Bill Kapri took a plea to the legal charge of assault, a non sex offense, and received 18 months probation,” his legal team said in a statement. “This was a change of charge from the original charge. Having consistently denied these 5 year old allegations, he entered this plea in order to resolve the matter.”

Kodak Black was originally charged with first-degree criminal sexual misconduct after he was accused of assaulting a high school student in a hotel room following a concert in Florence, South Carolina, in 2016.

In January on his final full day in office, former President Trump granted commutation to Kodak Black, who was in prison at the time for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms in Miami on two separate occasions. The rapper admitted to lying on the forms and pleaded guilty in 2019.