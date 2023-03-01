fbpixel
Kodak Black Ordered to Enter Drug Rehab Facility by Judge

According to court records, the rapper tested positive for fentanyl in a drug test while awaiting trial on a drug trafficking charge
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: Kodak Black is seen, outside Casablanca, during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Five on January 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Kodak Black in Casablanca during Paris Fashion Week Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Rapper Kodak Black will enter a drug rehabilitation facility later this month at the order of Judge Barbara Duffy of Boward Country, Florida. The judge, who made the ruling on Tuesday, said the rapper could remain free until after his appearance at the March 7 California iteration of Rolling Loud. While awaiting trial for charges relating to drug trafficking, the 25-year-old tested positive for fentanyl in a drug test.

“You better get it together,” the judge told the rapper when he appeared in court this week, according to Associated Press. An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 26 after Black missed a court-ordered drug test early last month, only to test positive days later.

During the hearing, the drug lab technician who took the sample admitted that there was a less than zero percent chance that he mixed up Black’s sample or paperwork. The rapper’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, was the first to suggest that the technician was too starstruck to keep his professionalism in order.

The defense declined to have Black tested via a hair sample, which could surface instances of drug use as far back as 90 days. Urine and blood tests, in comparison, detect much more recent drug use.

Black was first arrested in relation to his drug trafficking charges in July 2022 following a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A search of his vehicle revealed he was in possession of 31 oxycodone pills and almost $75,000 in cash.

He was released on a $75,000 bond after being charged with a felony one charge of trafficking oxycodone, and a lesser charge of possession of a controlled substance. He has pled not guilty to the trafficking charge.

In January 2021, President Donald Trump commuted the rapper’s 46-month prison sentence for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms on his last full day in office. He previously served seven months in a Florida prison on charges of marijuana possession, child neglect, grand theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Black has also been previously charged with weapons possession, armed robbery, sexual assault, probation violations, and fleeing from officers.

