Kodak Black Pleads Guilty to Federal Weapons Charges

Kodak Black pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges stemming from an arrest ahead of the Florida rapper’s scheduled set at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival in May, The Associated Press reports.

The rapper, legal name Bill K. Kapri, previously entered a not guilty plea for the same charges days after his arrest. Per CBS Miami, Kapri’s sentencing is scheduled for November 13th and he could face up to eight years in prison.

Kapri is accused of using false information on federal forms to purchase three firearms from a gun shop in Miami. Authorities claimed one of those weapons was found at the scene of a shooting in Pompano Beach, Florida.

A lawyer for Kapri, Branford Cohen, downplayed the charges, saying his client pleaded guilty to falsifying a federal document. He declined to comment further.

After Kapri initially pleaded not guilty, he was released on $550,000 bond and house arrest, but federal prosecutors successfully appealed the decision and the rapper was incarcerated without bond. The judge overseeing the appeal called Kapri a “danger to the community” and reportedly suggested it was unlikely that Kapri would stay out of trouble, even under house arrest.

The judge also cited Kapri’s rap sheet, which includes an eight-month prison stint stemming from charges of marijuana possession, child neglect, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In Florida, Kapri has also been previously charged at various times with weapons possession, armed robbery, sexual assault, probation violations and fleeing from officers. He also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.

Kodak Black released his most recent album, Dying to Live, last December.