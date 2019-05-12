Kodak Black Arrested on Firearms Charges at Miami’s Rolling Loud Fest

Kodak Black was arrested on firearms charges prior to the Florida rapper’s scheduled set at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival Saturday.

The rapper, legal name Bill K. Kapri, was apprehended by authorities at the fest’s venue Hard Rock Stadium and later booked into Miami’s Federal Detention Center, a Miami-Dade police department spokesperson told the Miami Herald.

Just obtained photo of Bill Kapri, AKA Rapper Kodak Black after he was arrested tonight. Official statement from Marshals: after an extensive investigation conducted by the US Marshals, ATF, and Miami Dade PD North Side Gang Unit, Kapri, was arrested as he arrived… pic.twitter.com/IHVzAoNStI — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 12, 2019

Black will face both federal and state firearm charges, although it’s unclear what incident spurred the arrest; U.S. marshals said in a statement that the rapper’s arrest followed “an extensive investigation.”

The 21-year-old rapper’s latest arrest comes less than a month after he was apprehended by Custom and Border agents in Niagara Falls, New York and charged with possession of guns and marijuana.

In August, Black was released from an eight-month-long prison sentence stemming from charges of marijuana possession, child neglect, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Black wasn’t the only artist to miss his Rolling Loud set: Lil Wayne was a last-minute cancellation after festival police “made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job,” the rapper tweeted.