Kodak Black Arrested on Firearms Charges at Miami’s Rolling Loud Fest

Rapper faces state and federal charges after “extensive investigation”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Kodak Black was arrested on firearms charges prior to the Florida rapper's scheduled set at Miami's Rolling Loud festival Saturday.

Getty Images

The rapper, legal name Bill K. Kapri, was apprehended by authorities at the fest’s venue Hard Rock Stadium and later booked into Miami’s Federal Detention Center, a Miami-Dade police department spokesperson told the Miami Herald.

Black will face both federal and state firearm charges, although it’s unclear what incident spurred the arrest; U.S. marshals said in a statement that the rapper’s arrest followed “an extensive investigation.”

The 21-year-old rapper’s latest arrest comes less than a month after he was apprehended by Custom and Border agents in Niagara Falls, New York and charged with possession of guns and marijuana.

In August, Black was released from an eight-month-long prison sentence stemming from charges of marijuana possession, child neglect, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Black wasn’t the only artist to miss his Rolling Loud set: Lil Wayne was a last-minute cancellation after festival police “made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job,” the rapper tweeted.

