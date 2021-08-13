Watch Kit Harington Cover Train’s ‘Drops of Jupiter’ on ‘Fallon’

Kit Harington performed a piano ballad cover of Train’s hit single “Drops of Jupiter” on The Tonight Show.

Host Jimmy Fallon explained that he’s been trying to get one of his guests to cover the song for the past six years, but has been unsuccessful in his pitch—until now. “Years ago we had an idea for a bit called ‘Straight Up Goes For it,'” Fallon said. “It was a simple idea. We wanted somebody to come out and straight up sing ‘Drops of Jupiter’ by the band Train. That’s it.”

He added, “The sketch has been our white whale. We’ve been pitching it for years, to dozens of people. Famous people. That you know and love… They all passed on it. But not tonight. Tonight that changes because we finally have someone who has the guts to do it.”

Harington, best known as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, gave the cover his all, performing at a grand piano with help from the house band.

The actor also sat down with Fallon to discuss his role on the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love, as well as his work in Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Eternals.