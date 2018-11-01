Watch Kiss Play Rousing ‘Shout It Out Loud’ on ‘Corden’

Kiss continued to hype their upcoming 2019 farewell tour by performing one of their signature hard-rock hits, “Shout It Out Loud,” on Wednesday’s Late Late Show With James Corden.

The quartet took a relatively stripped-down approach, at least by their own arena-styled standards – only utilizing pyrotechnics during a climactic mini-flourish of fog and flames. The band faithfully recreated the 1976 Destroyer track: Frontman Paul Stanley and bassist Gene Simmons traded off on lead vocals, with Tommy Thayer nailing the guitar solo.

The late-night spot, which followed a Tonight Show rendition of “Love Gun” on Tuesday, previewed Kiss’s The End of the Road World Tour, billed as the group’s final trek, which kicks off in January in Vancouver, Canada. Their recently announced North American dates go on sale Friday, November 2nd at 10 a.m. local time. VIP experiences and exclusive Kiss Army pre-sales went on sale Wednesday.