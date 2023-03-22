‘Shout It Out Loud’: Kiss Biopic Heading to Netflix in 2024

The early Seventies, particularly the first four-year span of Kiss, will serve as the backdrop for a forthcoming biopic about the rock band, their manager Doc McGhee confirmed in a recent interview with The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn.

“It’s a biopic about the first four years of Kiss,” McGhee shared. “We’re just starting it now. We’ve already sold it, it’s already done, we have a director, McGhee [Entertainment]. That’s moving along and that’ll come in ’24.”

In April 2021, singer and guitarist Paul Stanley verified reports that Netflix was close to closing a deal on the film, tentatively titled Shout It Out Loud. At the time, director Joachim Rønning was already attached to the project with a script from Ole Sanders.

McGhee mentioned that the biopic is part of a larger slate of projects and releases that will arrive as Kiss retreats from the spotlight as a touring band following the conclusion of their farewell tour. Their final shows are currently scheduled for Dec. 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden.

“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago,” the band shared in a statement. “It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started.”

The biopic doesn't currently have a casting list revealed, though Stanley previous mentioned that he isn't up-to-date enough with the younger generation of Hollywood to know who he would want to portray him.

“For casting to be accurate in terms of age, we are looking at actors in their early 20s,” he told Download. “Honestly, I don’t know a whole lot of actors in their early 20s. When people get asked these kinds of questions, they’ll say, ‘Oh, Brad Pitt,’ or this one or that one. Well, those guys are in their 50s or 60s, so you’re talking about another generation of actors. And I’m the first to say I’m not up on a lot of them.”

Stanley added: “But as the casting process goes on, I’ll certainly be there and watching. It’ll be interesting to see how someone else — be it the casting people or the director — how they view who I am and who they see doing that. I think I’ll learn a lot about their perception of me by who they cast.”