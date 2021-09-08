Kiss Reschedule Postponed Tour Dates After Positive Covid Tests

Kiss have announced rescheduled dates for the North American leg of their End of the Road World Tour after postponing five shows due to band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons testing positive for Covid-19 in August.

Following a 10-day quarantine, doctors have advised the tour is safe resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. The new dates will take place in October, however due to routing and availability, the shows in Hartford, CT, Milwaukee, WI, and Raleigh, NC have been postponed to 2022. The rest of the tour dates remain unchanged.

We will return to the stage this Thursday, September 9th at the @FivePointAmp in Irvine, California! All other shows remain unchanged. @LiveNation Rescheduled show dates & info is now live at https://t.co/4qDj8w1xi8. pic.twitter.com/TfKo7rJ2Hs — KISS (@kiss) September 8, 2021

In late August, Kiss wrote on Twitter that Simmons had tested positive for Covid-19 with “experiencing mild symptoms” and that the band and crew “will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days.”

Simmons’ positive Covid test came just days after singer Paul Stanley also caught the virus, forcing the band to postpone shows in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. Kiss said in a statement that their entire band and crew are “fully vaccinated,” and that everyone has “operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Simmons urged fans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying, “I would highly recommend for everybody to get two Pfizer or Moderna shots, please — for the rest of us. Even if you believe the Earth is flat, it’s not.”

Rescheduled End of the Road World Tour

September 9, 2021 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 10, 2021 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 12, 2021 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

September 17, 2021 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 18, 2021 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

September 21, 2021 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

September 22, 2021 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

September 23, 2021 Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center

September 25, 2021 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 26, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 28, 2021 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena

September 29, 2021 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

October 1, 2021 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

October 2, 2021 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

October 5, 2021 Biloxi, MI Mississippi Coast Coliseum

October 6, 2021 Lafayette, LA Lafayette Cajundome

October 8, 2021 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre

October 9, 2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 10, 2021 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood*

October 13, 2021 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake*

October 15, 2021 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre*

October 16, 2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

October 17, 2021 Dayton, OH Wright State University Nutter Center*