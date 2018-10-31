Watch Kiss Perform ‘Love Gun’ in Raucous Performance on ‘Fallon’

Halloween might as well be a national day of Kiss observance as far as the band is concerned. What better way to officiate your own party than rocking the Tonight Show stage? Kiss brought all the bombastic lasers, pyrotechnics, leather-studded vets, hairy chests and ghoulish clown makeup they’re famous for and played “Love Gun,” a swelling, fist-shaking banger they’ve been serving up live since 1977.

The stadium-worthy set imbued with nostalgia was a preview and buildup to Kiss’s 2019 kiss-off, The End of the Road World Tour, which will commence January in Vancouver. It’s billed as the band’s final tour, a thank you to longtime fans and last opportunity for newer ones to see the eight-footed legends perform live. But if history is any indication, there will be lots of chances to wave a farewell sign-of-the-devil over the next few years.

North American tour dates were announced this week and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Kiss is also offering VIP experiences and special Kiss Army fan pre-sales beginning on Oct. 31st.

Gene Simmons reiterated how much the Kiss Army means to the band backstage with Jimmy Fallon, where the band stood in a hallway in full rock regalia, practicing throwing picks into a Jack-o-Lantern. After 45 years, Paul Stanley’s aim is probably just fine.