See Kiss Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant at Los Angeles Concert

Paul Stanley dons #24 Lakers jersey as band dedicates Staples Center concert to victims of January 26th helicopter crash

Kiss paid tribute to Kobe Bryant Wednesday during the band’s concert at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, a.k.a. “the House That Kobe Built.”

During the encore, guitarist Paul Stanley stripped off his customary Kiss garb and donned a yellow Los Angeles Lakers jersey with Bryant’s name and #24 on it.

“We’re in the house that Kobe built,” Stanley said of the Staples Center, home of the Lakers and site of the recent Bryant memorial. “None of us would be here if this place wasn’t really like a memorial to somebody who’s so much more than a basketball player, somebody who’s been a role model. And tonight, I think we dedicate this show not only to Kobe and his daughter Gigi, but all the people who perished on that helicopter.”

Kiss then performed their Destroyer cut “Do You Love Me?” as the spotlights remained focused on Bryant’s retired jerseys in the rafters.

Soon after Bryant’s death January 26th, Stanley tweeted an undated photo of his encounter with the Lakers legend at the Staples Center:

