Kiss Postpone Cruise to 2021 Because of Coronavirus

Cruises chartered by Kiss, Kesha and more have been postponed to 2021 due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kiss Kruise, Kesha’s Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2, the Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV and Coheed and Cambria’s S.S. Neverender have all been rescheduled for next fall. New dates are expected to land between mid-October and mid-November and will be announced soon. All cruises will still depart from Miami.

Per a statement from Sixthman, the production company behind the cruises, guests currently booked for a 2020 cruise will be able to transfer their reservation to next year. Those who can’t make the rescheduled date will be able to cancel and receive a credit for a future event, or cancel and receive a full refund (refunds will only be available through August 31st).

The 10th Kiss Kruise was set to sail in October and was going to feature two shows from Kiss — one acoustic and one electric — plus sets from Queensryche, Ratt and Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy. Both Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley shared video messages about the decision on the cruise’s website, with Stanley saying, “We kind of saw this coming, but we were hoping things would change but they haven’t. Even if we wanted to do a Kiss Kruise this year, it would probably be canceled because there are so many restrictions being put in place that you wouldn’t get the cruise you wanted anyway.”

Simmons added, “As soon as this pandemic moves away like a cloudy day, we’re going to come back and see you. We love you. Stay safe.”