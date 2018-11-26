Kiss Expand Final Tour With New North American Dates

Kiss expanded their farewell “End of the Road” tour with a new round of 2019 North American dates. The second leg launches August 6th in Sunrise, Florida and wraps September 16th in Oakland, California.
General public tickets go on sale starting Monday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. local time. The band’s meet-and-greet experiences will be available Tuesday, November 27th at 10 a.m. local time through their website. A series of Kiss Army fan club pre-sales will begin Wednesday, November 28th at 9 a.m. local time.
The band’s first wave of “End of the Road” shows will commence January 31st in Vancouver, British Columbia and hit over 40 arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada. The opening leg wraps April 13th in Birmingham, Alabama.
“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” Kiss said in a statement announcing the trek, teasing the experience as “the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t.”
Kiss 2019 Tour Dates
August 6 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
August 8 – Charleston, NC @ North Charleston Coliseum
August 10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
August 16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
August 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
August 21 – Hershey, PA @ HersheyPark Stadium
August 23 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 27 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
September 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 3 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
September 5 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
September 7 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
September 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 16 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
