Kiss Expand Final Tour With New North American Dates

Kiss expanded their farewell “End of the Road” tour with a new round of 2019 North American dates. The second leg launches August 6th in Sunrise, Florida and wraps September 16th in Oakland, California.

General public tickets go on sale starting Monday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. local time. The band’s meet-and-greet experiences will be available Tuesday, November 27th at 10 a.m. local time through their website. A series of Kiss Army fan club pre-sales will begin Wednesday, November 28th at 9 a.m. local time.

The band’s first wave of “End of the Road” shows will commence January 31st in Vancouver, British Columbia and hit over 40 arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada. The opening leg wraps April 13th in Birmingham, Alabama.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” Kiss said in a statement announcing the trek, teasing the experience as “the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t.”

Kiss 2019 Tour Dates

August 6 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

August 8 – Charleston, NC @ North Charleston Coliseum

August 10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

August 16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

August 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

August 21 – Hershey, PA @ HersheyPark Stadium

August 23 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 27 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

September 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 3 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

September 5 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

September 7 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena