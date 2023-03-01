Kiss Announce ‘Absolute Final Shows’ of Their Farewell Tour
Nearly three years after Kiss announced the final leg of what was supposed to be their final trek, the band has plotted the final final string of dates on their End of the Road Tour.
Trumpeted as “the absolute final shows of their final tour,” the farewell leg kicks off Oct. 29 in Austin, Texas and hits arenas across the U.S. and Canada before the makeup comes off — for good? — with a two-night stand at Kiss’ hometown Madison Square Garden in New York.
“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” the band said of the final two gigs, Dec. 1 and 2, at the World’s Most Famous Arena.
Kiss’ never-ending End of the Road Tour has long-planned on concluding in the Big Apple, with a “final concert” originally scheduled for July 17, 2021 in New York City. “We’ve been on the End of the Road tour, and people have said, ‘When is the last show?’” Paul Stanley told the audience aboard the Kiss Kruise in 2019. “So, we’re here to tell you that the end of the road comes to an end on July 17, 2021 in New York City.” However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the band to postpone much of their “farewell” tour as well as that final show.
“We can’t be running around for that much longer in 40 pounds of gear,” Stanley previously told Rolling Stone of the farewell tour. “There’s nothing maudlin about it. It’s a celebration with our fans around the world. We wanted to raise the bar again as to what a band can do live. That’s really what we’ve always done: We’ve always wanted to be the band we never saw. There are a lot of shows out there that have Kiss DNA in them because they really weren’t shows of any magnitude before us.”
Kiss Tour Dates
October 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
November 1 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
November 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
November 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
November 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
November 10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
November 12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
November 13 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
November 15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
November 18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
November 19 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
November 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
November 22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
November 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
November 25 – Indianapolis. IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
November 29 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
December 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
December 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden