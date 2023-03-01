Kiss Announce ‘Absolute Final Shows’ of Their Farewell Tour

Nearly three years after Kiss announced the final leg of what was supposed to be their final trek, the band has plotted the final final string of dates on their End of the Road Tour.

Trumpeted as “the absolute final shows of their final tour,” the farewell leg kicks off Oct. 29 in Austin, Texas and hits arenas across the U.S. and Canada before the makeup comes off — for good? — with a two-night stand at Kiss’ hometown Madison Square Garden in New York.

“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” the band said of the final two gigs, Dec. 1 and 2, at the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Announcing – The Final 50 Shows. The End is HERE!



Join the #KISSARMY for access to the final #EndOfTheRoadTour Presale tickets. Presale begins March 6th at 10am local time.



General Onsale begins March 10th at 10am local time.



Visit www.KISSOnline for all dates & details now. pic.twitter.com/ZhGkgK4diz — KISS (@kiss) March 1, 2023

Kiss’ never-ending End of the Road Tour has long-planned on concluding in the Big Apple, with a “final concert” originally scheduled for July 17, 2021 in New York City. “We’ve been on the End of the Road tour, and people have said, ‘When is the last show?’” Paul Stanley told the audience aboard the Kiss Kruise in 2019. “So, we’re here to tell you that the end of the road comes to an end on July 17, 2021 in New York City.” However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the band to postpone much of their “farewell” tour as well as that final show.

“We can’t be running around for that much longer in 40 pounds of gear,” Stanley previously told Rolling Stone of the farewell tour. “There’s nothing maudlin about it. It’s a celebration with our fans around the world. We wanted to raise the bar again as to what a band can do live. That’s really what we’ve always done: We’ve always wanted to be the band we never saw. There are a lot of shows out there that have Kiss DNA in them because they really weren’t shows of any magnitude before us.” Trending Trump Melts Down Over Murdoch Admitting Fox Lied About Election Fraud Tennessee Ex-Cop Sues After Becoming Porn Meme, Claims She Was 'Groomed' for Sex With Coworkers Matt Gaetz Called Out for Citing Chinese Propaganda in Hearing A Tale of Two Chads: More Drama From Nineties Band Live

Kiss Tour Dates

October 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

November 1 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

November 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

November 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

November 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

November 12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

November 15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

November 18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

November 19 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

November 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

November 22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25 – Indianapolis. IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

November 29 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

December 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

December 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden