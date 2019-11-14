Kiss Announce Final Concert, Map Out More ‘End of the Road’ Tour Dates

Kiss’ End of the Road farewell tour has scheduled its final stop: July 17th, 2021 in the band’s native New York City. Before that, however, Kiss has added a ton of new 2020 dates to their final trek, including two lengthy North American legs.

“We’ve been on the End of the Road tour, and people have said, ‘When is the last show?'” Paul Stanley recently told the audience aboard the Kiss Kruise (via Ultimate Classic Rock). “So, we’re here to tell you that the end of the road comes to an end on July 17, 2021 in New York City.”

Following a tour of Australia (where the band will play a concert for great white sharks) and Japan to close out 2019, Kiss will return to the road in 2020 with a 29-date U.S. tour that begins February 1st in Manchester, New Hampshire, and ends March 15th in Biloxi, Mississippi. Kiss will then return overseas to South America, Europe and Africa before a second North American leg opens August 28th in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Tickets for the new North American shows will go on sale November 22nd at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets for a meet and greet with the Kiss will be available starting November 19th at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s website. Kiss Army fan club members will have access to presales starting November 20th at 10 a.m. local time, while Citi cardholders will be able to purchase tickets on the 20th starting at 12 p.m. local time.

“We can’t be running around for that much longer in 40 pounds of gear,” Paul Stanley recently told Rolling Stone of the farewell tour. “There’s nothing maudlin about it. It’s a celebration with our fans around the world. We wanted to raise the bar again as to what a band can do live. That’s really what we’ve always done: we’ve always wanted to be the band we never saw. There are a lot of shows out there that have Kiss DNA in them because they really weren’t shows of any magnitude before us.”

Kiss Tour Dates

February 1 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

February 4 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

February 5 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

February 7 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

February 8 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

February 11 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena*

February 13 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

February 15 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

February 16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

February 18 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

February 19 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

February 21 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

February 22 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

February 24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center+

February 25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena+

February 29 – Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center

March 2 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)

March 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

March 6 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

March 9 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

March 10 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

March 12 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 14 – Lafayette, LA @ Lafayette Cajundome

March 15 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

August 28 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

August 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

August 31 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

September 3 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

September 4 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 5 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

September 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

September 11 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 12 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

September 14 – Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center

September 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 19 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

September 20 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 22 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

September 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 27 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 1 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

October 2 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

July 17, 2021 – New York, NY @ Venue TBD