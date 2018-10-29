Kiss Announce First Wave of ‘End of the Road’ Farewell Tour Dates

Kiss announced the first wave of dates for the band’s “End of the Road” farewell tour, a worldwide trek that kicks off in 2019. The opening North American stretch begins January 31st in Vancouver, British Columbia and hits over 40 arenas across the U.S. and Canada – including stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ the Forum – before the maiden leg of the farewell trek concludes April 13th in Birmingham, Alabama.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” Kiss said in a statement.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

Tickets for the End of the Road Tour go on sale to the Kiss Army starting October 31st, with a general on-sale to follow on November 2nd.

Kiss Tour Dates

January 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

February 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

February 2 – Tacoma, WA @Tacoma Dome

February 4 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

February 7 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

February 8 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

February 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

February 12 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

February 13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

February 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

February 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

February 19 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

February 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

February 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

February 23 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

February 26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake

February 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

March 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

March 6 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

March 7 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

March 9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

March 10 – Moline, IL @ Mark of the Quad Cites

March 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

March 19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

March 22 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

March 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

April 2 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

April 3 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

April 6 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

April 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

April 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 11 – Tampa, FL@ Amalie Arena

April 12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

April 13 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC