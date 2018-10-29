Kiss Announce First Wave of ‘End of the Road’ Farewell Tour Dates

Kiss announced the first wave of dates for the band’s “End of the Road” farewell tour, a worldwide trek that kicks off in 2019. The opening North American stretch begins January 31st in Vancouver, British Columbia and hits over 40 arenas across the U.S. and Canada – including stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ the Forum – before the maiden leg of the farewell trek concludes April 13th in Birmingham, Alabama.
“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” Kiss said in a statement.
“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”
Tickets for the End of the Road Tour go on sale to the Kiss Army starting October 31st, with a general on-sale to follow on November 2nd.
Kiss Tour Dates
January 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
February 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
February 2 – Tacoma, WA @Tacoma Dome
February 4 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
February 7 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
February 8 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
February 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
February 12 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
February 13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
February 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
February 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
February 19 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center
February 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
February 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
February 23 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
February 26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake
February 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
March 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
March 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
March 6 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
March 7 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
March 9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
March 10 – Moline, IL @ Mark of the Quad Cites
March 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
March 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
March 19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
March 22 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
March 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
March 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
April 2 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
April 3 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
April 6 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
April 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
April 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 11 – Tampa, FL@ Amalie Arena
April 12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
April 13 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC
