Kiss Announce Final Stretch of ‘End of the Road Tour’ for 2021

Kiss have announced dates for the final leg of their End of the Road Tour, delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The rescheduled shows will kick off August 18th in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and run through October 9th, with a final, newly added show in Tampa, Florida. Other new shows added to the roster include Toledo, Ohio; Irvine, California; Mountain View, California; Wheatland, California; Sparks, Nevada; Hidalgo, Texas; and West Palm Beach, Florida.
“Time marched on but we couldn’t,” the band said in a statement. “Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights, and spectacle. We are back! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest, and hottest show ever.”
Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time at the Live Nation website. Tickets for all previously rescheduled dates are on sale now. Kiss will be offering VIP experiences and special Kiss Army fan presales beginning Tuesday, June 15th at 10:00 a.m. local. More information can be found on Kiss’s website.
Additionally, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning June 16th at 12:00 p.m. until June 17th at 10:00 p.m. through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
Kiss End of the World Tour 2021 Dates
August 18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 19 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
August 21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
August 22 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
August 25 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center*
August 26 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 28 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September 1 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 2 – Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center
September 4 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
September 9 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*
September 10 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*
September 12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*
September 17 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 18 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
September 21 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
September 22 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 23 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*
September 25 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 28 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena*
September 29 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
October 1 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
October 2 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
October 5 – Biloxi, MI @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
October 6 – Lafayette, LA @ Lafayette Cajundome
October 8 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre*
October 9 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
*new show