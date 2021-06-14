Kiss Announce Final Stretch of ‘End of the Road Tour’ for 2021

Kiss have announced dates for the final leg of their End of the Road Tour, delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rescheduled shows will kick off August 18th in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and run through October 9th, with a final, newly added show in Tampa, Florida. Other new shows added to the roster include Toledo, Ohio; Irvine, California; Mountain View, California; Wheatland, California; Sparks, Nevada; Hidalgo, Texas; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Time marched on but we couldn’t,” the band said in a statement. “Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights, and spectacle. We are back! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest, and hottest show ever.”

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time at the Live Nation website. Tickets for all previously rescheduled dates are on sale now. Kiss will be offering VIP experiences and special Kiss Army fan presales beginning Tuesday, June 15th at 10:00 a.m. local. More information can be found on Kiss’s website.

Additionally, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning June 16th at 12:00 p.m. until June 17th at 10:00 p.m. through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Kiss End of the World Tour 2021 Dates

August 18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 19 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

August 21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

August 22 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

August 25 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center*

August 26 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 28 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 1 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 2 – Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center

September 4 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

September 9 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

September 10 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

September 12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*

September 17 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 18 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

September 21 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

September 22 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 23 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*

September 25 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 28 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena*

September 29 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

October 1 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

October 2 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

October 5 – Biloxi, MI @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

October 6 – Lafayette, LA @ Lafayette Cajundome

October 8 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre*

October 9 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

*new show