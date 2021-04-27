Kiss Documentary to Premiere on A&E This Summer

A&E’s long-running documentary series, Biography, will air a two-part feature on Kiss, Biography: KISStory, June 27th and 28th.

Directed by D.J. Viola, the four-hour doc will chronicle Kiss’ 50-year history and feature interviews with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, as well as current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. (Based on a press release, it’s unclear if former, but founding, members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss were interviewed for the film.)

The doc will offer an in-depth look at Kiss’ start in New York City’s rock scene during the Seventies, their rise to global fame, struggles with drugs and alcohol during the Eighties, and their revival and reunion in the Nineties. KISStory will also feature interviews with avowed Kiss fans like Dave Grohl and Tom Morello, as well as the band’s manager Doc McGhee and producer Bob Ezrin.

“Through the Biography lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind Kiss,” said A&E’s Head of Programming, Elaine Frontain Bryant, in a statement. “This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations.”

The premiere date announcement for the Biography documentary arrives on the heels of reports that Kiss and Netflix are close to finalizing a deal for a Kiss biopic dubbed, Shout It Out Loud. Per Deadline, the film will be directed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning, while both Simmons and Stanley will be involved in the project as well.