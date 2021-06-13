See Kiss Perform Mini-Concert at Tribeca Film Festival

Six months after Kiss’ New Year’s Eve blowout in the United Arab Emirates, the rock legends returned to the stage Friday to perform a mini-concert in New York’s Battery Park as part of the Tribeca Film Festival.

The five-song performance — complete with pyrotechnics, moving stage platforms, full makeup and, most importantly, an audience — was in celebration of the upcoming A&E two-part documentary Biography: KISStory, premiering on the network on June 27th and 28th.

Kiss’ set featured “Detroit Rock City,” “Shout It Out Loud,” Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Heaven’s on Fire” and “War Machine.” As for the shortened set, Paul Stanley admitted, ““We don’t have a permit to make a long show. So this is a little short. It’s like a sampling before you get your big meal in August”; that month, Kiss will resume the U.S. leg of their Covid-delayed “final tour.”

Stanley added of the band’s first post-Covid concert, “We couldn’t pass up this opportunity… so being from New York, we had to open up New York, so this is our way of saying welcome back to everybody.”

On Saturday, A&E shared a new extended trailer for the four-hour documentary: