Kiss Cancel Show After Paul Stanley Tests Positive for Covid

Kiss have canceled a concert scheduled for Thursday night in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, after singer Paul Stanley tested positive for Covid-19.

“Tonight’s #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP,” the band wrote on Instagram, pointing out that the band and crew are all vaccinated.

“Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated,” the group’s statement continued. “The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

Stanley himself took to Twitter to dispel rumors that he was in the hospital after suffering a heart attack. “PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike!” he tweeted. “I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.”

Kiss are just four shows into their End of the Road Tour, which resumed last week in Bangor, Maine. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members have concerts scheduled this weekend for Raleigh, North Carolina, and Atlanta — there is no word on the status of those shows.

Stanley’s bandmate Gene Simmons encouraged fans to get vaccinated in an interview with Rolling Stone last week. “I would highly recommend for everybody to get two Pfizer or Moderna shots, please — for the rest of us. Even if you believe the Earth is flat, it’s not,” Simmons said, detailing Kiss’s Covid protocols for the tour. “The entire road crew must be vaccinated twice. Nobody gets backstage or onstage without wearing masks, and everybody stays at a safe distance and you’ve got to wash your hands and do everything else the CDC says. Don’t listen to politicians. They’re not qualified. Listen to scientists.”

Kiss will return to Las Vegas in December for a new residency at Planet Hollywood on the Strip.