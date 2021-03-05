See Kings of Leon Perform ‘The Bandit’ on ‘Colbert’

Fresh off the release of their new album When You See Yourself, Kings of Leon kicked off a two-night stand on The Late Show with “The Bandit,” a track from their latest LP.

For the virtual performance, the Followill gang congregated on a soundstage to breeze through When You See Yourself’s first single.

Additionally, Kings of Leon marked their new album’s arrival by dropping a video for the album track “Stormy Weather.”

Kings of Leon are also the first artist of their stature to release new music in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT), which utilizes blockchain technology to create unique packages.

Dubbed “NFT Yourself,” the album is offered in three packages: One type is a special album package, a second type offers live show perks like front-row seats for life, and a third type is just for exclusive audiovisual art.

“We approached the release of When You See Yourself in such an analog way, from the band’s approach in the studio to shooting everything on film and went as far as literally pulling out the scotch tape and glue sticks, and dry transfer lettering,” the band’s creative director Caset McGrath said in a statement. “To approach ‘NFT Yourself’ with a digital art mindset sent electricity through the work. For those in the space that understand, they’ll appreciate the techniques of audio-generated imaging, pose detection, and pixel morphing that we used to create this collectible art. For those that don’t, we hope they’ll appreciate the undeniable power and emotion that results from the collision of analog and digital.”