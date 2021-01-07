Kings of Leon Preview New Album With ‘The Bandit’ and ‘100,000 People’

Kings of Leon have returned with two new singles, “The Bandit” and “100,000 People,” off their upcoming album When You See Yourself, out March 5th.

“The Bandit” is accompanied by a video shot in black-and-white, showing the band tearing through the new track live. “And they’re walking around/With their heads in the cloud screaming,” Caleb Followill sings. “Must catch the bandit/Reckless abandon.”

“100,000 People” is a slow-burner, with the simple chorus: “You do.”

When You See Yourself marks the band’s first new album in five years, following 2016’s Walls. It’s currently available for preorder in various formats, including sleek, translucent black vinyl.

Last spring, Kings of Leon released a video for the acoustic song “Going Nowhere.” They’re slated to headline at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, which has been rescheduled to September 2021. The band will perform on a lineup that includes Pearl Jam, My Morning Jacket, Pretenders, Maggie Rogers, and more.