Kings of Leon Release Video for New Song ‘Echoing’

Kings of Leon have released a new song, “Echoing,” with a black-and-white music video. The clip shows members of the band performing in an empty concert space, with erratic camerawork and lighting effects that match the song’s tempo.

“Time is often higher learning/I’m still barely making grades/Just about imagination anyway,” frontman Caleb Followill sings. “We are circling the wagons/Lining up in single file/Members of the jury are standing trial.”

Kings of Leon will release their eighth studio album When You See Yourself on March 5th via RCA Records, following a five-year hiatus. The band released two other singles from the album earlier in the year, “The Bandit” and “100,000 People.”

“I try to write and convince myself that I’m writing about something else, but a vein of my personal life flows through these songs,” Caleb told The Sun recently. “A lot of the instruments on this album, you could’ve heard on Pink Floyd or Beatles albums. We really dug deep to find the proper equipment.”

Like their previous LP, 2016’s Walls, the album was produced by Markus Dravs (Mumford & Sons, Arcade Fire). It’s currently available for preorder in various formats, including a sleek, translucent black vinyl edition. Following the album release, Kings of Leon are slated to headline at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, which has been rescheduled to September 2021.