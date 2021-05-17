Kings of Leon Plot 2021 Summer Tour

Kings of Leon are set to launch a North American tour this summer in support of their most recent album, When You See Yourself.

The 26-show trek will kick off August 3rd at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrap October 3rd at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington. The Cold War Kids will provide support throughout the tour. (Both bands are also booked to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, which will take place September 24th through 26th in Dana Point, California.)

Tickets for all shows (save the Ohana Fest gig) will go on sale on May 21st at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

Kings of Leon released When You See Yourself, their eighth studio album, in March. The record marked the rock outfit’s first in five years, following 2016’s Walls, and they made history by releasing When You See Yourself in the form of a non-fungible token, becoming the first band to do so. The group made three different types of tokens available: One was a special album package, another offered live show perks, and a third featured exclusive audiovisual art.

Kings of Leon Tour Dates

August 3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 10 – Charlotte, N @C PNC Music Pavilion

August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI

August 22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 3 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

September 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion

September 18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

September 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

October 1 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

October 3 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater