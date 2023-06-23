fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Not Impressed

King Princess, Descendent of Couple Who Died on Titanic, Weighs in On Titan Sub Disaster

"Rich people are not exempt from making really stupid decisions"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: King Princess performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
King Princess. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

King Princess is not impressed by wealthy people who take big risks. The singer (real name Mikaela Straus) is the great-great-granddaughter of Isodor and Idea Straus, who died when the Titanic sank in April 1912, and she has offered up an opinion about the Titan submersible, which killed five people when it imploded.

“I think there is a cycle of bajonga-jillionaires wanting to explore shit and then dying,” King Princess said on TikTok in a video that has since been taken down (via Entertainment Weekly). “Like, look at my fucking family, right? Who wants to take a boat across the ocean? That sounds terrible. But they did it because they had the money to, and they died. So now these people are like, ‘Oh, I have so much money. Oh my god, I just want to go to the inhabitable depths of the ocean.’ In a GameCube? No. Dead! Sorry.”

She continued, “Rich people are not exempt from making really stupid decisions, obviously. Why do rich people go to space? You don’t need to be there. You’re not a fucking scientist. Because they make terrible decisions, constantly. I hate this world… The sheer irony of these billionaires going down to visit the gravesite of other billionaires — amongst other people who were on the Titanic, there weren’t just billionaires — and then dying is so crazy to me.”

After a four-day search, officials confirmed yesterday that the submersible imploded on its way to visit the wreckage of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean. At a press conference, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said debris discovered earlier in the day by a remote-operated vehicle (ROV) on the seafloor was “consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.” Mauger said the families of the people onboard had been notified immediately.

The passengers included OceanGate’s founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British aviation businessman Hamish Harding, retired French Navy commander and Titanic expert ​​Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman. Like King Princess, Rush’s wife Wendy is also great-great-granddaughter of Straus, a businessman and Macy’s department store co-owner. The late Strauses were the wealthiest couple to die when the ship went down.

Editor’s picks

The 50 Worst Decisions in Music History

The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time

Over a hundred years later, the couple’s romantic tragedy has become one of the most famously told passenger accounts. When Ida learned her husband would not be able to join her in the lifeboat due to the “women and children first” policy, she refused to leave him and stayed onboard the doomed ship.

King Princess previously spoke to Rolling Stone about her connection with the Titanic in an interview in 2019.

Trending

“They were like, ‘We’re going to die together now,’” Straus says. “That’s a crazy thing to say; a crunch time decision, and very my vibe. They were very rich and Jewish, [but] I didn’t inherit any of this money. It was a little frustrating, but whatever.”

The Titan submersible first went missing Sunday morning when it lost contact with its support ship one hour and 45 minutes into a journey to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. The exact cause and timing of the implosion are still being investigated. The craft’s location was consistent, officials said, with its last communication to the surface on Sunday morning. Although the debris was found near the bow of the Titanic, officials did not believe the sub had collided with the wreckage, but rather imploded in the water column above the sea floor. The ROV found the Titan’s nose cone, the front and aft ends of the “pressure hull,” and two “debris fields,” one larger, one smaller, that are still being analyzed.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Tom Cruise Shot 'Mission: Impossible 7' Motorcycle Stunt on Day One So the Crew Would Know: 'Do We Continue or Is It a Major Rewrite' If I Fail?

Taylor Sheridan Does Whatever He Wants: "I Will Tell My Stories My Way"

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Are Reportedly Reacting to Donald Trump's Indictment In Total Opposite Ways

'Real Housewives' Alum Dina Manzo Buys $16 Million Montecito Estate

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad