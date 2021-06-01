King Princess, Soccer Mommy to Appear in HBO Max Pride Concert Series

HBO Max has announced their Shine On spotlight page for Pride Month 2021, which includes an exclusive concert series on the streaming service.

Produced by HBO’s Human by Orientation, the concert series will feature musical performances by King Princess, Vincint, Raveena, Soccer Mommy, and MUNA, along with comedy specials from Meg Stalter, Ashley Ray, and more.

The Pride package will also include behind-the-scenes interviews for original series like Hacks, as well as drag performance from the stars of We’re Here. The Shine On page will curate a selection of HBO Max series and films that highlight LGBTQ representation onscreen and behind the camera, including Euphoria, Gentleman Jack, Legendary, I May Destroy You, Betty, True Blood, Steven Universe, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Los Espookys, It’s a Sin, Search Party, Angels in America, The Times of Harvey Milk, We Are Who We Are, and more.

In addition to the spotlight page, HBO Max will release exclusive film and television playlists from We’re Here stars Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley through the streaming service’ Guest Curator program, which will be featured in-app on the HBO Max homepage. Their lists include Miss Congeniality, A Star Is Born, and The Color Purple.