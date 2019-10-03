Hear King Princess’ Seductive New Song ‘Hit the Back’

Rising star King Princess continues her quest into sensuous pop territory with her new song “Hit the Back.” The track is off her highly anticipated debut Cheap Queen, out October 25th via Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records.

“And I need you to be my motor/And run me ’til I can’t go further,” she sings in the first verse over piano chords. As the beat unfolds into a seductive groove, she begs the question in the chorus: “Ain’t I the best you had?”

King Princess, a.k.a. 20-year-old Mikaela Straus, had been teasing the song on social media over the last few days, describing it as “the anthem for bottoms everywhere.”

“Hit the Back” is the fourth release off Cheap Queen, following “Ain’t Together,” “Prophet” and the synth-heavy title track.

Starting tomorrow, King Princess will hit the road in support of Cheap Queen, starting a Austin City Limits Festival. She’ll make stops in major cities throughout 2020, playing two nights at New York’s Terminal 5 on November 1st and 2nd and a pair of shows at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on January 24th and 25th. The tour wraps up on February 14th at the Truman in Kansas City.