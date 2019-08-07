Watch King Princess’ Crush Bake Her Into a Cake for ‘Prophet’ Video

King Princess has released the official video for her single “Prophet,” a track off the singer-songwriter’s debut album Cheap Queen, out this fall on Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records.

Throughout the video, King Princess embodies a variety of identities: football player, construction worker and lounge singer. As she shifts between all these modes, her crush lingers in the distance either filming her on the field or serving tables in the club she’s singing in. King Princess is also seen dramatically performing the soulful track in a claustrophobic red room by herself. The video ends with said crush baking the singer into a cake that is eating by a crowd of people.

King Princess announced Cheap Queen and released “Prophet” in July. She will set out on a tour in support of the LP this October. The 20-year-old made her debut in 2018 with the single “1950” and EP Make My Bed. In June, she appeared on “Pieces of Us” on her mentor Ronson’s star-studded album Late Night Feelings.