King Princess Enlists Father John Misty for New Song ‘Ain’t Together’

Rising pop star King Princess yearns to make it official on “Ain’t Together,” a sultry new track featuring Father John Misty on drums. The song is off her debut album Cheap Queen, released this fall via Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records.

“We say ‘I love you,’ but we ain’t together,” she sings in the chorus over blissful guitar chords. “Do you think labels make it taste much better? Darling do you think if I talk enough/I will make you want to be mine?” She lets her guard down after pleading, getting straight to the point: “I ain’t chill at all.”

King Princess recently collaborated with Mark Ronson on his star-studded LP Late Night Night Feelings. Last month, the Brooklyn singer released “Prophet,” accompanied by a surreal video of her crush baking her into a cake. “I want to get to a place where the story is less about me and my face and more about what the fuck’s going on this world,” she told Rolling Stone last year. “How I can be an active voice for gay people but also the music industry?”

King Princess will embark on a fall tour in support of Cheap Queen. She’ll kick off at Dallas’ House of Blues on October 5th, hitting major cities across the country — including New York’s Terminal 5 on November 5th and the Wiltern in Los Angeles on January 24th. She’ll conclude the trek at the Truman in Kansas City on February 14th.