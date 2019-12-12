Watch King Princess’ Tour Video for ‘Homegirl’

King Princess has shared her new video for “Homegirl,” featuring a compilation of clips and behind-the-scenes footage from her early live shows in New York and Los Angeles.

The track comes from the artist’s debut album Cheap Queen, released this past October on Mark Ronson’s label Zelig and Columbia Records. King Princess, aka Mikaela Straus, previously released the songs “1950,” “Hit the Back,” “Prophet” and “Ain’t Together.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Straus expressed her discontent with being labeled “queer pop.” “‘Queer pop’ is literally saying sexuality is a genre,” she said. “I don’t want to be grouped in with only gay people. That’s ridiculous. I want to battle everyone. If you’re going to compare me, compare me to straight people, too.”

Straus recently made her Saturday Night Live debut, performing the songs “1950” and “Hit the Back” on the Will Ferrell-hosted episode. She’ll embark on the second leg of her North American tour beginning January 16th and wrapping in mid-February. It was also recently announced that the singer will be the opener for the European leg of Harry Styles’ 2020 Love on Tour tour from April through June.