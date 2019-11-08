 Watch King Princess Perform ‘Hit the Back,’ ‘1950’ on ‘Colbert’ – Rolling Stone
Music News

Watch King Princess Perform ‘Hit the Back,’ ‘1950’ on ‘Colbert’

The songs come off her recent album Cheap Queen

King Princess made her U.S. television debut on The Late Show with a performance of “Hit the Back.” The singer also offered a web exclusive performance of “1950,” King Princess’ hit single. For both tracks, she was joined by her band and an ornate stage set-up, with hands framing a small platform.

Both songs come off King Princess’ debut album Cheap Queen, which dropped in October via Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records. The singer, born Mikaela Straus, told Rolling Stone that her King Princess musical persona was a good way to deal with heartbreak, noting that “encapsulating your feelings into a three minute song can be truly cathartic.” “It starts in a very different place than it ends emotionally and that’s what I wanted,” she said of the album. “I wanted to take everyone through the journey.”

The singer is currently on tour in support of the album, with a U.S. trek that wraps on February 14th at the Truman in Kansas City.

