King Princess’ ‘For My Friends’ is a Poignant Portrayal of of Lifelong Friendships

King Princess will release a new full-length, titled Hold On Baby, later this year — and to mark the announcement, the singer has debuted “For My Friends,” an ebullient, hook-laden pop ballad slated to appear on the album.

The project of 23-year-old songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mikaela Straus, King Princess first gained acclaim for her 2018 queer anthem, “1950.” Hold On Baby marks the follow-up to King Princess’ critically acclaimed 2019 album, Cheap Queen, and follows single “Little Bother,” a collaboration with Fousheé released earlier this year.

Driven by pulsating synth arpeggios and Straus’ delicate, airy vocals, “For My Friends” is an emotive expansion of the finely tuned maximalist pop that’s become the New York-native’s signature. “You hate it, but loving me takes patience/So we lose touch when I’m faded,” she sings. “And it can get dark but still, I know/You’re waiting/Loving me takes patience.”

The track was inspired by Straus’ relationship with her close friends, Cicely and Chloe. “I thought it would be extra fab to begin releasing this new record with a song about my two best friends from high school,” she said in a release. “These girls have been through the pits with me, and the more time I spend with them as an adult, the more I’m reminded that they are my home. So thank you my angel horse queens for sticking with me. I love you all and I can’t wait to give you this song.”

“For my Friends” is accompanied by a video directed by Nick Harwood, which finds King Princess and two pals prepping for a night out in New York City that, like so many reckless evenings do, quickly devolves into chaos — emotional drunken fights, raucous laughter in the streets, holding a friend’s hair back as she pukes her brains out, facing a hangover the following morning. Despite the drama, the video is an honest — if not somewhat sentimental — portrait of the highs and lows of friendships in young adulthood.

King Princess will embark on an expansive U.S. tour in support of Hold On Baby this summer, with stops scheduled at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

King Princess Tour Dates

July 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 6 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

July 8 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge

July 9 – Boise, ID @ Revolution

July 12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

July 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

July 15 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 18 San Diego, CA @ SOMA

July 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

July 21 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Amphitheater

July 22 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

July 23 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

July 25 Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

July 26 St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District

September 28 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

September 30 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

October 3 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 5 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

October 6 Portland, ME @ State Theatre

October 8 Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

October 9 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

October 11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

October 12 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

October 14 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

October 15 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre