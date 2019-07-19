King Princess Announces Debut Album ‘Cheap Queen,’ New Song ‘Prophet’

King Princess will release her debut album, Cheap Queen, this fall on Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records. She made the announcement with the release of the LP’s latest single, “Prophet.”

“Prophet” is a soulful rock slow-burner where the “Pussy Is God” singer thinks about someone she’s infatuated with. “I can only think about you/And what it’s like to walk around you/And why they like to talk about you/’Cause I can only think about you,” she says on the chorus.

Though no official date has been announced, Cheap Queen is set for this fall, most likely ahead of her also just-announced headlining tour which begins this October. It will follow a spattering of festival dates in the coming months for the singer. The 20-year-old made her debut last year with the song “1950,” which is inspired by Todd Haynes’ Carol. She subsequently released the EP Make My Bed as well as a few one-off singles in the interim. Last month, she appeared on mentor Mark Ronson’s Late Night Feelings.

King Princess North American Tour Dates

October 5 – House of Blues @ Dallas, TX

October 8 – White Oak Music Hall @ Houston, TX

October 9 – Stubb’s @ Austin, TX

October 11 – Austin City Limits Festival @ Austin, TX

October 28 – Rebel Complex @ Toronto, ON

October 30 – House of Blues @ Boston, MA

November 2 – Terminal 5 @ New York, NY

November 4 – The Fillmore @ Philadelphia, PA

November 6 – 9:30 Club @ Washington, DC

November 7 – 9:30 Club @ Washington, DC

November 9 – The Orange Peel @ Asheville, NC

November 10 – Tabernacle @ Atlanta, GA

November 12 – The Plaza Live @ Orlando, FL

November 13 – Revolution @ Fort Lauderdale, FL

November 16 – Corona Capital @ Mexico City, MX

January 16 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre @ Vancouver, BC

January 18 – Showbox SoDo @ Seattle, WA

January 19 – Roseland Theater @ Portland, OR

January 21 – Fox Theater @ Oakland, CA

January 24 – The Wiltern @ Los Angeles, CA

January 28 – The Observatory North Park @ San Diego, CA

January 29 – The Van Buren @ Phoenix, AZ

January 31 – The Union Event Center @ Salt Lake City, UT

February 2 – Ogden Theatre @ Denver, OR

February 4 – Palace Theatre @ Saint Paul, MN

February 8 – Stage AE @ Pittsburgh, PA

February 10 – Newport Music Hall @ Columbus, OH

February 11 – Marathon Music Works @ Nashville, TN

February 13 – The Pageant @ Saint Louis, MO

February 14 – The Truman @ Kansas City, MO