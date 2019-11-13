 King Princess Gives Lively Performance of Two ‘Cheap Queen’ Tracks – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
King Princess Gives Lively Performance of Two ‘Cheap Queen’ Tracks for Vevo

Rising pop star was just announced as opening act on European leg of Harry Styles’ 2020 tour

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

King Princess stopped by Vevo’s studio to perform live takes of new songs “Hit the Back” and “If You Think It’s Love.” Both appear on her debut album Cheap Queen, which was released last month.

Both performances take place in a small, blue-grey room. King Princess is joined by her four-piece band and all five musicians are sporting all-white outfits. On “Hit the Back,” the singer remains faithful to the dance-pop buildup of the track, dancing and grinding behind the microphone stand as the tempo increases. For the slower “If You Think It’s Love,” she stays seated with her guitar in hand.

The New York City-raised singer-songwriter is currently touring in support of Cheap Queen. This is her first album and follows buzz set by 2018 debut EP Make My Bed. She will open for Harry Styles on the European leg of his 2020 Love on Tour trek, which will run from April through June.

