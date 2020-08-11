King Krule Takes a Creepy Evening Stroll in ‘Comet Face’ Video

King Krule, a.k.a. Archy Marshall, has dropped a haunting new video for “Comet Face,” a track off his latest album Man Alive!

Directed by CC Wade and co-written by Wade and Marshall’s brother Jack, the clip features Marshall waking up on a bench in his childhood home of Peckham, South London. He walks through a park, encountering strange figures running from a wild, terrorizing beast. The twist? The beast is Marshall himself.

“I woke up, Peckham Rye/At half five,” Marshall sings across an eerie bass line. “Boy on the ground with his pants down/What happened to him in his past life?”

Marshall released Man Alive!, his fourth album, in February. “Comet Face” follows the videos for “Cellular,” “Alone, Omen 3” and “Don’t Let the Dragon (Draag On).” Earlier this year, he performed Man Alive! material on Echoes, a performance show on the French TV channel Arte. It was hosted by Jehnny Beth and featured Nilüfer Yanya and Beak.

“I think talking about direct lyrics and the way you address anxiety and stuff like that is really, really important for the listeners of today,” Marshall said on the show. “There’s more communication, open conversation about that. There’s empowerment in it. You’re on stage, singing about these things and everyone’s watching you. But let alone that, you’re not just singing it, you’re projecting it out. And I think it’s important to do that. As a lyricist, you’ve got a role in society and that’s one of them.”