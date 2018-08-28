Rolling Stone
See King Krule Navigate Seedy City in Noir-Styled ‘Biscuit Town’ Video

Song hails from singer’s 2017 album, ‘The Ooz’

King Krule navigates seedy streets, bars and an empty alcohol bottle-riddled apartment in his new video for “Biscuit Town.” The song is off of the London singer’s 2017 album, The Ooz.

The cc Wade-directed clip unfurls noir-style with touches of surrealism. It opens on Archy Marshall singing alone in an apartment while drinking alcohol and delivering stream-of-consciousness, poetic lines that reflect on sordid events. He gazes out the window to see a woman swimming in the moonlit sky. Later, he walks the dark streets and visits a dive bar while recording his thoughts.

“I seem to sink lower,” he laments on the chorus. “In biscuit town, in biscuit town.”

King Krule’s The Ooz is among 12 albums to make the 2018 Mercury Prize shortlist. The winner will be announced during the award show, which will be held on September 20th at Eventim Apollo, in Hammersmith, London.

