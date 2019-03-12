King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Prep New LP ‘Fishing for Fishies’

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will release a new LP, Fishing for Fishies, on April 26th via ATO/Flightless Records.

The prolific psych-rockers previewed the record with the ebullient singalong title-track, a warped nursery rhyme in which multi-instrumentalist Stu Mackenzie sings about feeling disgusted by the act of fishing. “I don’t want to be fishing for fish/I just want to let them freely swim,” he sings over a colorful swirl of fingerpicked electric guitars, honking harmonica and brushed drums.

The Australian septet paired the song with director Jason Galea’s partly animated video, which finds the group floating on a raft against a backdrop that looks like a surreal children’s show. At various points, the group dances, swims into a river and drifts past an alligator playing electronic piano on the shore.

“We tried to make a blues record,” Mackenzie said of the album in a statement. “A blues-boogie-shuffle-kinda-thing, but the songs kept fighting it — or maybe it was us fighting them. Ultimately though we let the songs guide us this time; we let them have their own personalities and forge their own path. Paths of light, paths of darkness. This is a collection of songs that went on wild journeys of transformation.”

Fishing for Fishies also includes the recently issued “Cyboogie,” the first track they released since firing out five full LPs in 2017. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will promote the album with a North American tour that launches August 13th in Los Angeles, California.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Fishing for Fishies Track List

1. “Fishing For Fishies”

2. “Boogieman Sam”

3. “The Bird Song”

4. “Plastic Boogie”

5. “The Cruel Millenial”

6. “Real’s Not Real”

7. “This Thing”

8. “Acarine”

9. “Cyboogie”