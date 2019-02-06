King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Plot North American Summer Tour

Psych-rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announced a North American headlining tour for this summer. The Australian band’s 20-show trip will launch August 13th at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and wrap September 6th at the Bomb Factory in Dallas. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 8th.
King Gizzard and his merry crew returned earlier this month with “Cyboogie,” the first track released by the band since they spewed out five entire albums in one year. The band also premiered an appropriately-kaleidoscopic video, directed by Jason Galea, to accompany the new single.
After such the band’s exhaustive productivity in 2017, King Gizzard are apparently ready to head back into action. They announced in an Instagram post that the upcoming tour will feature new songs and music videos.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Tour Dates
August 13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
August 14 — San Francisco, CA @ SVN West
August 15 — San Francisco, CA @ SVN West
August 16 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
August 17 — Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre
August 18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
August 20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
August 21 — Denver, CO @ TBA
August 23 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
August 24 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
August 26 — Montreal, QC @ Olympia
August 27 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
August 28 — New York, NY @ SummerStage, Central Park
August 30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
August 31 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
September 1 — Asheville, NC @ New Belgium Brewing Company
September 2 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
September 3 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
September 4 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Outdoor
September 6 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
