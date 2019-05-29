Hear King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s Heavy New Song ‘Self-Immolate’

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard continue to explore their metal side with new song “Self-Immolate.” Over detuned, distorted guitars and pile-driving drums, co-frontman Stu Mackenzie barks out bleak imagery, pleading on the chorus, “I want to be set on fire.”

The song’s disturbing video makes good on that request. Like the Australian band’s April-issued clip for “Planet B,” another foray into metal, their latest visual shows the band members burning alive in a Satanic ritual at the hands of a menacing villain.

The two singles mark an abrupt tonal shift from the eclectic psych-rock band’s most recent LP, April’s Fishing for Fishies, which features the dreamy title-track and electro-blues cut “Cyboogie.”

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will promote the album on an upcoming North American tour that launches August 13th in Los Angeles and runs through September 6th in Dallas, Texas. After a break, they’ll launch an international run with a string of U.K. dates on September 30th in Nottingham, England.