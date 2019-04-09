Hear King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s Metallic New Song ‘Planet B’

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard veer into metal with their thundering, surreal new song “Planet B.”

“Open your eyes and shoot the dingo/All this shit goes out the window,” the Australian psych-rockers bellow over fuzz-bass and harmonized hammer-on guitar leads. “Multi-flashing, rusting tractors/Dying heroes … There is no Planet B/Open your eyes and see.”

The band paired the single with a jarringly violent video. At various points in the clip, the seven members — all decked out in matching orange attire — bark like dogs, smile demonically and run around an empty highway before a disturbing finale in which a stranger shoots them all and lights their bodies on fire.

“Planet B” does not appear on King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s upcoming LP, Fishing for Fishies, due out April 26th. That record, which follows their dizzying five-album run in 2017, includes the recently issued title-track, “Cyboogie” and “Boogieman Sam.”

The septet will promote Fishing for Fishies on a North American headlining tour that launches August 13th in Los Angeles.