King Diamond Plots Fall Tour in Support of Upcoming Album ‘The Institute’

The “vampire” will return this fall when Mercyful Fate frontman and shock rocker extraordinaire King Diamond brings his solo show to North America for a post-Halloween tour. A teaser for the trek shows a hand clawing from the darkness inside an insane asylum, a quick glimpse of the singer’s famed mic-stand — a cross made out of human bones — and a woman wearing a metal mask. Eerie piano music plays in the background as a woman warns of an approaching storm.

Although the devilish Danish singer hasn’t put out a new album since 2007, the tour will be supporting his upcoming album, The Institute. King Diamond expects to release the record next year and is teasing a new single to come out this fall.

“Watch out North America, we are coming for you this winter,” King Diamond said in a statement. “I’m very proud to bring two special and amazing guests to you. Their names are Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, plus Idle Hands. Make an appointment now.”

King Diamond’s North American tour is set to kick off November 2nd at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas and wrap December 4th at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets will go on sale August 23rd at 10 a.m. local time.

“As the long nights draw in and the temperatures drop, I can’t think of a better artist to creep around North America with than the legendary King Diamond,” Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats said in an unusual collective statement. “You’ll all be in for a treat. … See you there!”

In other King Diamond news, the singer will front a Mercyful Fate reunion in Europe next year with a debut appearance at the Copenhell Festival in Copenhagen next June. The set list, the band said, would consist only of songs off their early Eighties releases. The lineup notably features Armored Saint bassist Joey Vera filling in for Timi Hansen, who is battling cancer, according to Blabbermouth.

In a 2014 Rolling Stone interview, King Diamond recalled how in Mercyful Fate’s early days, the effects were do-it-yourself. “I am actually a trained lab assistant,” he said. “I used to borrow oxygen and magnesium powder to make flash pots at home, and I would experiment with very small portions of explosives, trying get this little mushroom cloud coming up in my home.”

Metallica drummer and fellow Dane Lars Ulrich picked Mercyful Fate’s Melissa as one of his favorite heavy metal albums of all time in an interview last year with Rolling Stone. In it, he also recalled what their shows were like in the early Eighties. “Their concerts were crazy,” he said. “King Diamond would, like, recite the Lord’s Prayer backwards before a song, and for one of the songs, they would have some goose feathers and do all of this ritualistic stuff, which King Diamond was super passionate about it. He’s a super cool guy. You know, we were just really into the music. It was just so fresh and so original and we loved those guys. They were really, really like brothers-in-arms for many years.”

King Diamond tour dates:

November 2 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

November 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

November 5 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

November 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

November 8 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

November 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Tower Theater

November 11 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

November 12 – Montreal, QC @ M-Telus

November 14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

November 15 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre

November 16 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theatre

November 18 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera

November 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theater

November 22 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

November 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

November 25 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

November 26 – Portland, OR @ The Schnitzer

November 27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Queen Elizabeth

November 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

December 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

December 2 – San Diego, CA @ Magnolia

December 3 – Anaheim, CA @ The Grove Of Anaheim

December 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica